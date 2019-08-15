John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

John Bean Technologies Corporation ( JBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that JBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.62, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBT was $100.62, representing a -21.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.97 and a 51.82% increase over the 52 week low of $66.28.

JBT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). JBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports JBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.85%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JBT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF ( PSCI )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHQ )

AdvisorShares Cornerstone Small Cap ETF ( SCAP )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF ( VIOO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 1.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBT at 2.48%.