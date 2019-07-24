JNJ Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel , Johnson & Johnson is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF ( ITOT ), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.91% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), which holds $169,675,222 worth of JNJ shares.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S . Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F . Flawless history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring - at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Johnson & Johnson is $3.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/26/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JNJ, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Pfizer Inc ( PFE ), and Novartis ( NVS ).

