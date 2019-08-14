JMP Group LLC (JMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

JMP Group LLC ( JMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.68, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JMP was $3.68, representing a -33.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.56 and a 3.66% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

JMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). JMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports JMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -21.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.