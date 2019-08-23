J.M. Smucker (SJM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.87, changing hands as low as $111.26 per share. J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SJM's low point in its 52 week range is $91.32 per share, with $128.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $111.42.
