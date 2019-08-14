J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

J.M. Smucker Company ( SJM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SJM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJM was $114, representing a -11.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.43 and a 24.84% increase over the 52 week low of $91.32.

SJM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). SJM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SJM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.77%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SJM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SJM as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ( DON ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an decrease of -2.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SJM at 0.93%.