JLL or LMRK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Real Estate - Operations sector have probably already heard of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that JLL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

JLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.46, while LMRK has a forward P/E of 28.03. We also note that JLL has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LMRK currently has a PEG ratio of 5.61.

Another notable valuation metric for JLL is its P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LMRK has a P/B of 1.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, JLL holds a Value grade of A, while LMRK has a Value grade of D.

JLL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LMRK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that JLL is the superior option right now.