JLL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.54, changing hands as high as $143.96 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, JLL's low point in its 52 week range is $119.79 per share, with $173.3231 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $143.74.

