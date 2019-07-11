JKHY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.19, changing hands as high as $139.00 per share. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JKHY's low point in its 52 week range is $120.20 per share, with $163.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $138.89.
