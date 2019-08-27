Quantcast

J&J Opioid Ruling 2019: 13 Things to Know

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The J&J opioid ruling 2019 for the case in Oklahoma has been decided.

J&amp;J Opioid Ruling 2019: 13 Things to Know Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here's what to know about this ruling for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ).

  • The ruling wasn't in J&J's favor.
  • However, it also wasn't near as harsh as it could have been.
  • The ruling requires the company to pay $572 million to the state of Oklahoma.
  • This is far from the $17 billion that the state was hoping to get from the lawsuit.
  • It's also worth noting that this J&J opioid ruling 2019 doesn't mean that money will be immediately available to the state.
  • A lawyer for J&J says that the company is already planning to appeal the decision.
  • The decision in the J&J opioid ruling 2019 comes from Judge Thad Balkman.
  • His decision found that J&J has broken the state's "public nuisance" law.
  • J&J was singled out in this lawsuit after the state reached settlement agreements with Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA ).
  • The company isn't out of the woods just yet. There are over 2,000 lawsuits in connection to opioids across the U.S.
  • There's also an upcoming federal opioid trial that is going to take place in Cleveland, Ohio.
  • Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says that he believes companies selling opioids knew of the dangers of the drug before selling them.
  • It's also worth noting that JNJ stock is up today following the J&J opioid ruling 2019 as investors were expecting a steeper fine.

You can follow theselinks to learn more about the J&J opioid ruling 2019.

JNJ stock was up 2% as of noon Tuesday.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post J&J Opioid Ruling 2019: 13 Things to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: JNJ , TEVA


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar