JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed the most recent trading day at $19.57, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.19% in that time.

JKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $928.36 million, up 1.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of +70.12% and +14.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.9.

It is also worth noting that JKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.