JinkoSolar (JKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed the most recent trading day at $19.63, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JKS as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2019. On that day, JKS is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $928.36 million, up 1.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of +70.12% and +14.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, JKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.7, which means JKS is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that JKS has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

