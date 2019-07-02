JinkoSolar (JKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $22.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar power product maker had gained 5.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JKS as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect JKS to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 10.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of +81.71% and +14.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, JKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.08, which means JKS is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that JKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.