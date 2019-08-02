JinkoSolar (JKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $19.90, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 11.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JKS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2019. On that day, JKS is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $928.36 million, up 1.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.12% and +14.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.18, so we one might conclude that JKS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.