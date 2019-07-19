JinkoSolar (JKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $20.22, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 9.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JKS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, JKS is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $928.36 million, up 1.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of +70.12% and +14.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.38% lower. JKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

We can also see that JKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.