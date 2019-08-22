Jianpu (JT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Jianpu Technology Inc. JT will report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 26, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters with an average positive beat of 177.5%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for the to-be-reported quarter's revenues is pegged at $113 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 52.7%. The expected increase is likely to be due to the rise in number of loan applications, average fee per loan, credit card volume and average fee per credit card. Strength across big data and risk management services, and advertising services for credit cards is also expected to benefit the top line.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at breakeven, indicating improvement from a loss of 5 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is likely to benefit from revenue growth, operating efficiency and economies of scale.

We observe that Jianpu stock has declined 13.2% year to date, against the 15.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP . Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if the companies are witnessing negative estimate revisions. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Jianpuhas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector include ICF International ICFI , Charles River Associates CRAI and Visa V , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for ICF, Charles River and Visa is 10%, 13% and 16.6%, respectively.

