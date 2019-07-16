Quantcast

JGBs track global peers higher, BOJ's bond-buying helps

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, tracking advances by their global peers, with extra support provided by the central bank's debt-buying operation.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.135% and the 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.235%.

The decline by JGB yields was part of phenomenon in the global bond markets.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday offered to buy 480 billion yen ($4.45 billion) of five- to 10-year JGBs in a regular market operation.

Immediate market focus was on Wednesday's 900 billion yen 20-year JGB auction and how strong investor demand would be for the longer-dated bonds.

($1 = 107.9600 yen)





