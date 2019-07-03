JGBs track global peers higher as low risk appetite lifts bonds

Reuters





TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, tracking a surge in global peers, as receding investor risk appetite lifted demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.255% and the 10-year yield also declined 1.5 basis points to minus 0.150%.

The 20-year yield slid 2 basis points to 0.220%.

The reduction by the BOJ was in line with the tweak it announced last week to its JGB purchase plan for July.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since November 2016 as fading hopes for any near-term Sino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand, while dovish-sounding comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney drove British gilt yields to a 2-1/2-year trough.

($1 = 107.6000 yen)