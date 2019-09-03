Quantcast

JGBs steady to slightly firmer; 10-year auction attracts demand

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, taking positive cues from a well-received 10-year debt auction amid an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.270%, ending a two-day gain.

The 10-year yield had been nudging higher as the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of bonds it buys at its regular market operations in an attempt to stop the yield heading towards a record low.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 2.1 trillion yen ($19.93 billion) 10-year JGB auction slipped to 3.60 from 3.84 at the previous sale last month, but it was still comfortably above 2.0, a level dealers consider as satisfactory.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)





