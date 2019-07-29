Quantcast

JGBs slip after U.S. GDP; focus on BOJ's policy meet

By Reuters

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP data, while trading was subdued ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy announcement due this week.

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualised rate in the second quarter, above forecast of 1.8%, as a surge in consumer spending blunted some of the drag from declining exports and a smaller inventory build.

Market players expect the BOJ to send dovish messages and it could try to put on a semblance of easing by changing its forward guidance on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.04 point to 153.69, with a trading volume of 9,980 lots, the lowest in almost a year.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.150%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.215%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.365%.

The benchmark two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.215%.





