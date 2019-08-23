Quantcast

JGBs slip after Fed officials temper rate-cut expectations

By Reuters

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations for further U.S. interest rate cuts and reinforced market view that there is no pre-set path for more cuts.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Thursday that they saw no reason to cut interest rates without new economic deterioration.

A bounce by Japanese shares also nudged JGB prices lower by curbing investor demand for safe-haven bonds.

JGB market movements were limited, with investors looking for further clues on monetary policy direction from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at a gathering of central bankers later in the day.





