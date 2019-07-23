Quantcast

JGBs rise on expectations for global monetary easing

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and other major central banks will lower interest rates to arrest slowing economic growth.

However, yields at the very long end of the curve erased losses and edged higher after an auction of new 40-year bonds drew slightly less demand compared to the previous auction in May.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 153.64, with a trading volume of 14,748 lots.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.205%.

The 40-year JGB yield erased loses and rose 1 basis point to 0.420% after the auction.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.375%.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the European Central Bank to change its forward guidance on Thursday to pave the way for a rate cut in September.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31.





