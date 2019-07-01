Quantcast

JGBs retreat as U.S.-China trade ceasefire curbs demand for safe-havens

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday after the United States and China agreed to restart their trade talks, improving investor risk appetite and curbing demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.250% and the 10-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to minus 0.150%.

The 30-year yield was 2 basis points higher at 0.375%.

The JGB market showed little reaction to the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey of business confidence released on Monday, which showed large manufacturers' business confidence deteriorating to a near three-year low in the April-June quarter.





