Quantcast

JGBs retreat after U.S. Treasuries suffer big losses

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell on Friday, as the market was weighed down after U.S. Treasuries suffered big losses overnight.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to minus 0.125%.

The 30-year yield was 2.5 basis points higher at 0.380%.

The central bank offered to buy 980 billion yen ($9.04 billion) of one- to 40-year JGBs at Friday's operation.

Treasuries fell in price after Thursday's 30-year bond auction met weak demand and U.S. underlying consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in 1-1/2 years, tempering the prospect of an aggressive Fed interest rate cut later this month. US/

($1 = 108.3500 yen)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar