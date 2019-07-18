Quantcast

JGBs gain as sliding stocks boost demand for safe-haven bonds

By Reuters

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices gained on Thursday as a slide in Tokyo shares boosted investor demand for safe-haven debt.

JGBs were also supported by stronger U.S. treasuries, which gained on soft housing data and concerns about the unresolved trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

The five-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.230% and the benchmark 10-year yield declined by 1 basis point to minus 0.140%.

Japan's Nikkei sank roughly 2% to a three-week low as revived worries about the Sino-U.S. trade conflict took a toll on global equity markets.





