Quantcast

JGBs fall amid cautious optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as cautious optimism over the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China drew funds into riskier assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.03 point to 153.69, while the yield on 10-year cash bonds climbed half-a-basis point to minus 0.145%.

The 30-year yield was also half-a-basis point higher at 0.380%.

Japanese stocks rose tracking overnight gains in U.S. peers. When shares climb, JGB prices tend to fall as investors shift their money into riskier assets such as stock markets.

However, some investors curbed their optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump said any deal with China to resolve their trade dispute would need to be somewhat tilted in favour of the United States, suggesting negotiations may not proceed smoothly.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar