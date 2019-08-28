JGBs advance on trade war worries, super-long yields hit 3-yr low

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices ticked up on Wednesday, with 30- and 40-year bond yields hitting three-year lows, on concerns about global economy amid intensifying U.S.-China trade tension.

"Since global bond yields did not rise, there is no reason Japanese rates should rise. With the risk-off sentiment nowhere near to dissolving, bond yields continue to stay under pressure," said Ryosuke Matsuzaki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 155.17.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year JGBs fell as much as 3.5 basis points to 0.135 %, a three-year low, before retreating on profit-taking to 0.165%, up 0.5 basis point on the day.

The 40-year yield fell to as low as 0.155% before stepping back up to 0.175%, down 0.5 basis point on the day.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.310%.