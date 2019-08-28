Quantcast

JGBs advance on trade war worries, super-long yields hit 3-yr low

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices ticked up on Wednesday, with 30- and 40-year bond yields hitting three-year lows, on concerns about global economy amid intensifying U.S.-China trade tension.

"Since global bond yields did not rise, there is no reason Japanese rates should rise. With the risk-off sentiment nowhere near to dissolving, bond yields continue to stay under pressure," said Ryosuke Matsuzaki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 155.17.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year JGBs fell as much as 3.5 basis points to 0.135 %, a three-year low, before retreating on profit-taking to 0.165%, up 0.5 basis point on the day.

The 40-year yield fell to as low as 0.155% before stepping back up to 0.175%, down 0.5 basis point on the day.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.310%.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar