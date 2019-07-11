JGB yields track Treasuries lower as Powell raises rate-cut hopes

Quantcast

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures climbed on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced prospects for an interest rate cut later this month.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.08 points to 153.60, with a trading volume of 25,232 lots by late afternoon trade.

In the cash bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs declined one basis point to minus 0.140%, after hitting a three-week high the previous day.

The 30-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.350%.

Powell on Wednesday set the stage for the first U.S. rate cut in a decade at the end of this month, pledging to 'act as appropriate' to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.





