JGB yields rise as risk appetite returns after U.S.-China agree to hold talks

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday as investor appetite for risk assets returned on hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade conflict, curbing demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.24 point to 155.04, with a trading volume of 36,381 lots by late-afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.265% and the 20-year bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.055%.

On Thursday, China said there will be high-level trade talks with the United States in early October in Washington, raising risk appetite at the expense of safe-haven government bonds.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)