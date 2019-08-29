Quantcast

JGB yields hit fresh 3-year lows on economic, Brexit concerns

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields slipped to fresh three-year lows on Thursday as persisting global recession concerns, stemming from intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, drove investors to safe-haven assets.

The 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.150%, its lowest since July 2016, feeling a downward pull with its U.S. counterpart falling to a record low.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at minus 0.280% after stooping to minus 0.285% the previous day, its lowest since July 2016.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 5.40 from 4.71 at the previous sale last month.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)





