JGB yields edge higher as renewed trade hopes soothe nerves

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as some calm has returned to the market after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and flagged the possibility of a trade deal between both economies.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield gained one basis point to minus 0.270%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield

rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% and the 30-year added half-a-basis point to 0.160%.

Supporting the market mood, Trump said on Monday that Chinese officials had contacted their U.S. trade counterparts and offered to resume negotiations, an assertion that China declined to confirm.