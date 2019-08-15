Quantcast

JGB yields drop to 3-year lows as recession fears grip markets

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields dropped to three-year lows on Thursday, as fears of a global recession gripped the broader markets following an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield touched 0.245%, its lowest since late July 2016. The yield was last 1.5 basis points lower at minus 0.240%.

The 20-year yield brushed 0.050% and the 30-year yield plumbed 0.145%, both lows not seen since July 2016.

Thursday's 1.9 trillion yen ($17.94 billion) five-year JGB auction attracted ample investor interest thanks to strong demand for safe havens.

The auction bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 4.68 from 4.34 at the previous sale last month.

($1 = 105.8900 yen)





