Quantcast

JGB rally stalls as risk aversion lessens

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were flat to a touch lower on Friday, with the safe-haven debt market's rally stalling as risk aversion in the broader markets ebbed, allowing equities to bounce back.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.240%. It dropped earlier in the day to minus 0.255%, its lowest since July 2016.

JGB yields initially sank on Friday, extending the previous day's sharp drop made on global recession fears triggered by an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.

The 30-year JGB yield was up 2.5 basis points at 0.180%, pulling back from a three-year low of 0.145% reached the previous day.

The Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of five- to 10-year bonds it offered to buy at Friday's regular operation to 450 billion yen ($4.24 billion) from the previous 480 billion yen in a bid to slow the decline in bond yields.

($1 = 106.1400 yen)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar