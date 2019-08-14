Quantcast

JGB prices retreat along with Treasuries after Trump tariff delay

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Wednesday with yields coming off three-year lows along with U.S. Treasuries, after Washington said it would delay imposing tariffs on some Chinese imports.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.15 point to 154.76, snapping a four-day gaining streak, with a trading volume of 19,910 lots by late afternoon trade.

The key 10-year cash JGB yields rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.225%, off its three-year low touched the previous day.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year JGB yield rebounded 1.5 basis points to minus 0.305%, while the two-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to minus 0.275%.

U.S. Treasury yields advanced across the board on Tuesday, with the key 10-year yield climbing to 1.680% , after the Trump administration delayed imposing a 10% import tariff on laptops, cellphones, video game consoles and a wide range of other products made in China. US/N





