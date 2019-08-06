JGB long-dated yields rise as China stems decline in yuan

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose at the long end of the curve on Tuesday after China took steps to curb declines in its currency, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The U.S. government on Monday labelled China a currency manipulator, an unexpected escalation in a trade war between the world's two-largest economies.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were little changed, up 0.03 point to 154.24, with a trading volume of 28,059 lots.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.290%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.230%, while the five-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.285%.