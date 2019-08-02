Quantcast

JGB futures soar as Trump threat boosts allure of debt

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures on Friday gained the most since January as yields on cash bonds sagged across the curve after U.S. President Donald Trump broke a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, bolstering demand for safe-haven assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.41 point to 153.95, with a trading volume of 25,206 lots. The rise in JGB futures wiped out declines from the previous session sparked by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ruling out a prolonged series of interest rate cuts.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points to minus 0.175%, the lowest yield in six weeks.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 0.175%.

The 30-year JGB yield dropped 4.5 basis points to 0.320%, the lowest yield in almost six weeks.

The yield curve, or the difference in yields between two-year and 10-year government debt, flattened further on Friday, continuing a trend that started in October last year.

Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S. negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying China had failed to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products as promised.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar