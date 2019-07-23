JGB futures dip as risk aversion ebbs, focus on ECB and Fed

Reuters





TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures dipped on Wednesday as risk aversion ebbed amid hopes for some progress in U.S.-China trade talks and dampened investor demand for safe-haven assets.

September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.03 point at 153.66.

Overall market movements were limited as a wait-and-watch mood ensued ahead of monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 10-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.150%.

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday and the central bank is expected to cut interest rates, or at least pave the way for easing in the near future.

The Fed is seen lowering rates by 25 basis points at its July 30-31 meeting.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5% following a news report that U.S. trade negotiators will meet Chinese counterparts in Shanghai next week.