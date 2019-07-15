Quantcast

JetBlue's (JBLU) Traffic Up in June, Q2 RASM View Bullish

By Zacks Equity Research,

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU recently reported traffic figures for June. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased 4.7% year over year to 4.61 billion. Also, consolidated capacity (or available seat miles/ASMs) expanded 4.8% to 5.3 billion on a year-over-year basis.

However, load factor or percentage of seats filled by passengers contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 86.9% in the month as capacity expansion exceeded traffic growth.

This Long Island City, NY-based low-cost carrier registered a completion factor (system wide) of 99.5% in the month with 70.1% flights on schedule.

In the first six months of 2019, the carrier posted 6.5% rise in RPMs while ASMs grew 7.9%, both on a year-over-year basis. As a result, load factor deteriorated 110 bps to 84.3%.

JetBlue now anticipates second-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to increase approximately 3.1% year over year. Previously, the company estimated the metric to climb in the range of 2-4% year over year. Placement of Easter/Passover holiday in April is expected to positively impact the metric.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Air China Ltd. AIRYY , Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL , each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Shares of Air China, Copa Holdings and United Airlines have rallied more than 18%, 27% and 8%, respectively, so far this year.

