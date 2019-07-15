JetBlue's (JBLU) Traffic Up in June, Q2 RASM View Bullish

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU recently reported traffic figures for June. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased 4.7% year over year to 4.61 billion. Also, consolidated capacity (or available seat miles/ASMs) expanded 4.8% to 5.3 billion on a year-over-year basis.





However, load factor or percentage of seats filled by passengers contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 86.9% in the month as capacity expansion exceeded traffic growth.This Long Island City, NY-based low-cost carrier registered a completion factor (system wide) of 99.5% in the month with 70.1% flights on schedule.

In the first six months of 2019, the carrier posted 6.5% rise in RPMs while ASMs grew 7.9%, both on a year-over-year basis. As a result, load factor deteriorated 110 bps to 84.3%.



JetBlue now anticipates second-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to increase approximately 3.1% year over year. Previously, the company estimated the metric to climb in the range of 2-4% year over year. Placement of Easter/Passover holiday in April is expected to positively impact the metric.



