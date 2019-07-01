JetBlue (JBLU) to Start New York-Guadeloupe Service in 2020

JetBlue Airways CorporationJBLU has plans to expand further across the Caribbean with a nonstop winter service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guadeloupe's Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP). Besides Caribbean expansion, the new service will help JetBlue boost its New York focus city strategy.



The thrice weekly flight will begin operation in February 2020. In the meantime, passengers can start booking seats from the next few weeks onward.



An Airbus A320 aircraft featuring extra legroom in coach, a superfast broadband internet connection, complimentary food and drinks plus several other modern amenities, will ply on the route.

Costa Rica-New York Service



JetBlue will also initiate a new nonstop service between New York-JFK and San José, Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) effective Nov 1, 2019. The flight will operate every Friday, Sunday and Tuesday.



The new route will build on JetBlue's existing San José services from its focus cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. The carrier also serves Liberia in Costa Rica from its hub at New York-JFK. Notably, the airline began Costa Rica service in 2009 with San José flight.



Houston Operations to Relocate



The carrier will be shifting its Houston operations to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from William P. Hobby Airport come Oct 27, 2019 onward. Until that day, the airline will continue normal operations at Hobby Airport. Accordingly, passengers already booked on flights to and from Hobby Airport with a journey scheduled post Oct 26 will be rebooked to Bush Intercontinental flights.



