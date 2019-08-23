JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.81, changing hands as low as $17.19 per share. JetBlue Airways Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JBLU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.19 per share, with $20.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.22.
