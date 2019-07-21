Jervois Mining takes over Canada's Ecobalt, shares jump

Shutterstock photo





MELBOURNE, July 22 (Reuters) - Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining will take over eCobalt Solutions after shareholders of the Canadian company voted in favour of the deal, Jervois said on Monday.

Jervois will acquire eCobalt in a plan of arrangement that values the deal at C$57.6 million ($44.1 million), and will become the owner of the Idaho Cobalt Project, North America's major cobalt project.

Shares in Jervois climbed as much as 21 percent on Monday to $A0.23. Jervois announced the proposed takeover in April.

Prices for cobalt, a key material used in electric vehicle batteries, have collapsed by 70 percent to around $28,000 a tonne over the past year due to a rising tide of supply from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, concerns of unsafe work practices and child labour in the Congo have burnished the allure of sources of the raw material from elsewhere.

($1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars)