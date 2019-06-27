Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Jernigan Capital, Inc. ( JCAP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that JCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.82, the dividend yield is 6.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCAP was $20.82, representing a -6.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.20 and a 16.25% increase over the 52 week low of $17.91.

JCAP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). JCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports JCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.1%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.