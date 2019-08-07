Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ( JRSH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.91, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $6.91, representing a -18.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 44.86% increase over the 52 week low of $4.77.

JRSH is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.