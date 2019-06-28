Quantcast

Jera, JXTG sign EPC contract with Toshiba units for Goi power plant

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan'sJera Co Inc and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday they had signed a contract with two units of Toshiba Corp for construction of 2.34 gigawatt (GW) power generation facilities at the Goi thermal power station in eastern Japan.

Under the agreement, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solution Corp and Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp will handle engineering, procurement and construction, said a Jera spokesman, declining to disclose the term.

Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc , and JXTG Nippon Oil, a unit of JXTG Holdings Inc , plan to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired thermal power plant of 780 megawatt each, with an aim to start operation in 2024-2025.

Jera declined to give an estimated construction cost, but it is expected to exceed 200 billion yen ($1.86 billion), according to an industry source.

($1 = 107.6200 yen)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar