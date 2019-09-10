JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $18.84 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.28 per share, with $26.8019 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »