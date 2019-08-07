JELD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.73, changing hands as low as $17.22 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.28 per share, with $26.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.74.
