Quantcast

Jefferies Group quarterly profit rises 12% on strength in trading

By Reuters

Reuters


July 3 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC on Wednesday reported a 12% rise in second-quarter profit, driven by strength in its bond and equity trading businesses.

Total sales and trading revenue rose 29% to $379.3 million and accounted for 42% of the total net revenue.

"In Equities, we are realizing market share gains globally driven by our innovative electronic trading capabilities," company executives said in a statement.

However, total investment banking revenue fell 12% to $447.7 million as the company was yet to fully recover from the U.S. government shutdown in December.

"Investment Banking advisory revenues were held back by the lag effect resulting from capital markets conditions in December and the U.S. government shutdown in December and January," the company said.

Net earnings attributable to the financial adviser rose to $109.9 million in the quarter ended May 31 from $98 million a year earlier.

Jefferies Group LLC is the main unit of Jefferies Financial Group , and being the first big financial company to report earnings, its results are widely seen as an indicator of the financial performance of big Wall Street banks expected to report in mid-July.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: JEF


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar