Jefferies Group (JEF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.95, changing hands as high as $20.27 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.20 per share, with $25.0675 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.31.
