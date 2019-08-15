Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.11, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEF was $18.11, representing a -25.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.24 and a 11.79% increase over the 52 week low of $16.20.

JEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). Zacks Investment Research reports JEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 65.43%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY )

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an decrease of -2.99% over the last 100 days. SDVY has the highest percent weighting of JEF at 1.11%.