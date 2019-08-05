Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 bln last week

Reuters





Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed (graphic).

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.