Quantcast

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 bln last week

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed (graphic).

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.





This article appears in: Politics , Technology , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMZN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar