JEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.81, changing hands as low as $19.22 per share. Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.20 per share, with $24.7025 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.34.
